T.T. Brothers donates to Tema SOS Village

Daily Graphic Apr - 13 - 2023 , 08:54

T.T. Brothers Limited, dealers in non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, has presented a number of assorted items to the Tema SOS Children’s Village for the upkeep of the children of the orpahange.

The items, donated on Easter Saturday, included 30 bags of rice, 15 gallons of cooking oil and 15 cartons of fruit juice.

The gesture, according to the company, was to put smiles on the faces of the orphans and make them have a feel of the momentous occasion — the celebration of the triumph of the saviour Jesus Christ over death.

The items were presented by Eunice Aku Tetteh, the wife of the Managing Director of the T.T. Brothers Limited, Isaac Tetteh, and were received by the Mothers Representative of the orpahange, Comfort Asamoah.

“On behalf of the SOS Children’s Village Ghana, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to T.T. Brothers Ltd for the kind gesture which you’ve constantly demonstrated towards us over the years. May God richly bless you abundantly and replenish all that you’ve given to support us,” she said.

“The Generosity Agenda of the company intended to relieve people of their plight and to put smiles on the faces of the orphans, especially during the yuletide season and Easter festivities, are highly commendable and noteworthy,” she added.

Support

For the past 19 years, T.T. Brothers Ltd. has donated to the orphanage twice every year.