2019 WASSCE results released - over 74,000 fail English Language

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in 2019.
According to a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, candidates can now access the results which have been hosted on the WAEC website.
A 9.2% increase in the number of candidates was recorded on the number of candidates in 2018. The number of candidates who sat the WASSCE rose to 346,094 from 316,999.
The highest number of students to pass a single core subject was recorded in the Social Studies exam with 257,828 (75.43%) candidates obtaining grades between A1-C6 which the most failures were recorded in the English Language exam with 74,038 (21.61%) obtaining grade F9.
The performance of the candidates in regard to the four core subjects are as follows;
- English Language: 167,733 (48.96%) obtained A1-C6; 100,781 (29.42%) obtained D7-E8 while 74,038 (21.61%) had F9;
- Mathematics (Core): 223,737 (65.31%) obtained A1-C6; 72,408 (21%) obtained D7-E8 while 46,384 (13.54%) had F9;
- Integrated Science: 216,095 (63.17%) obtained A1-C6; 91,151 (27%) obtained D7-E8 while 34,825 (10.18%) had F9;
- Social Studies: 257,838 (75.43%) obtained A1-C6; 52,983 (15.50%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 30,970 (9.06%) had F9.
The release also warned members of the public especially candidates to be wary of impostors who promise to change examination results for a fee.
"Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are well secured and can be authenticated. Persons with forged results will be exposed," the release said.