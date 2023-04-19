Voltic premium campaign launched in Ghana

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 19 - 2023 , 15:27

Coca-Cola together with its bottling partner, Voltic Ghana Limited, has unveiled a new premium bottle and new brand identity across the existing portfolio, through the launch of new Voltic Premium Brand Campaign dubbed, ‘Own Your Richness’.

The new 750ml premium bottle comes in a new design with a distinct royal blue label which has the new golden Voltic logo embossed on it.

Voltic Natural Mineral Water for over 25 years has become a household name and part of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The “Own Your Richness” campaign seeks to highlight and celebrate the diverse rich Ghanaian culture through a series of customer and consumer engagement activities.

Speaking at the launch event, Seshnee Naidoo, Coca-Cola’s Franchise Director for the Equatorial Africa Region said, “We are very proud to be associated with Ghana and the country’s rich and diverse culture. The new brand identity for Voltic emphasizes our commitment to refresh our consumers, while encouraging them to embrace their own unique richness.”

She added that as industry leaders, Coca-Cola, and its bottling partner, Voltic (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa want everyone to be proud of the standard and quality of bottled water coming out of Ghana and hope to achieve this through the new brand campaign.

She also reiterated Coca-Cola system’s sustainability commitment to continue supporting the marginalized communities with water replenishment programs for example installing of mechanized boreholes in regions where they are mostly required.

On her part, the Managing Director of Voltic (GH) Limited, Flora Jika, said that Voltic is proudly produced in Ghana under the highest quality standards and the company’s over 20 years of existence in the market goes to prove the brand’s consistency in upholding good standards.”

“Through this Campaign, we hope to position ourselves firmly across all market segments and niche while giving our cherished consumers that premium experience they deserve and also fulfilling CCBA’s commitment to refreshing Africa and making the continent a better place for all.” She added.

The Voltic Own Your Richness Premium Campaign will engage celebrities like, Afua Rida, David Dontoh, Akumaa Mama Zimbi among others to lead the campaign as influencers across diverse platforms.