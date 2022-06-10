UK charity organisation supports youth development

A United Kingdom (UK) charity organisation that seeks to support youth employment, education and entrepreneurship, says it is working to expand its programmes to benefit more young people in the country.
The Prince’s Trust International, founded by the Prince of Wales, which is helping to tackle global crisis, including youth unemployment, has already supported 1,500 young citizens on pilot bases since 2019.
Globally, it has supported 45,000 people through its interventions in 17 countries within the Commonwealth and beyond.
In collaboration with local organisations, the Prince’s Trust International enables young people to build skills through education and enterpreneurial programmes.
In Ghana, the organisation has partnered Junior Achievement, Youth Opportunity and Transformation Africa and Environment360, with funds provided by Fidelity Bank and Bank of America to carry out programmes.
Launch
Speaking at the launch of the charity organisation in Accra last Wednesday, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, said the determination and energy of the people was inspirational.
“The UK and Ghana are achieving a lot together in supporting young people to gain employment or enterpreneurial skills. I am eager to continue this work.
“I am delighted that organisations like the Prince’s Trust International and their local partners are giving opportunities to young people, especially in developing sectors such as green economy,” she added.
The Chief Executive Officer of Prince’s Trust International, Will Straw, said the organisation was excited to scale up its work with partners in Ghana by creating opportunities that would prepare the youth for the labour markets, particularly the green and sustainable jobs and businesses.
“As we grow our work here and across the world, we are seeking partners who are willing to invest in future skills programmes with focus on digital and green economy to prepare young people for the workplace,” he added.
Mr Straw further said that to succeed in an increasingly challenging world, young people needed to be more entrepreneurial than ever and “our work gives them the tools to achieve their ambitions”.
For his part, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, said that the bank was privileged to be part of the initiative to create employment opportunities for young people among other objectives.
Eleven young persons were celebrated for their innovations and achievements.
The Regional winners for Africa of The Prince’s Trust International Group Sustainability Award went to a group of four — Prince Amofah Mingle, Gifty Opuni, Jessica Sarpong and Christabel Ayitey, for their innovation of recycling coconut husks into various products, including necklace, earrings, storage bowls and soap dishes.
Two other youngsters — Lydia Gyasi and Yahaya Seidu, received the Inspiration Award - Get into Green Economy Programme; Queen Jenzer Dyson, was offered the Inspiration Award — Vibe Check WhatsApp Programme, while Sarah Aziz Nartey and Nuel Fiakpornu, received the Inspiration Award — Skills for School Programme.
The Inspiration Awards for Teachers went to Enoch Okantey Mensah and Juliet Abudu Sala, also for their innovation into the recycling of coconut husks into various products including necklaced, earrings, storage bowls and soap dishes.