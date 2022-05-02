UAE Embassy, Afro Arab Group donates to Skate Soccer Ghana

As part of his vision to empower the youth, women and people with disabilities, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and Sheikh Abdul Aziz on behalf of the United Arab Emirates Embassy and the Afro Arab Group of Companies have donated food items to Skate Soccer Ghana.
The items included: bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, drinks and assorted items from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the Group Chairman of the Afro Arab Group Ambassador, Alhaji Amadu.
Alhaji Amadu also presented a cheque of Gh¢20,000 from the Afro Arab Microfinance to the group as a soft loan that will be paid without any interest as part of the Macelachi account project, a product of the microfinance that offers loans to both Muslim and Christian groups, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and people with disabilities without interest.
"It is always a great honour to be with you people and I am here today with Sheikh Abdul Aziz to visit you again. As usual, we brought some food items from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and also I'm glad to announce that the Afro Arab Microfinance will also give you Gh¢20,000 to support your businesses which will be paid back without interest," Alhaji Amadu saif.
Alhaji Amadu noted that his outfit as part of its corporate social responsibility will continue to offer support to the needy in society.
Mr Albert K. Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the International Federation of Skate Soccer who also serves as the President of the Sports and Youth Development Organisation was there to receive the items on behalf of the group.
He, therefore, sought the blessings of God on the Afro Arab Group Chairman and the United Arab Emirates envoy to Ghana and expressed his profound gratitude to Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the Afro Arab Microfinance for their thoughts and pledged that the Gh¢20,000 from the Afro Arab Microfinance will be put to good use.
"Ambassador Alhaji is a doer and it is always a privilege to see him around. He supported us in the Covid-19 era and today he is here to give us food items to climax the Ramadan and provide the players with Jalabiar for prayers," Mr Frimpong said.
He again used the ceremony to announce that the team was preparing to travel to Canada this year to play in a major exhibition game.
Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu further assured them of the support from the Afro Arab Group for this special program.
Mr Frimpong on behalf of the International Federation of Skate Soccer urged corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of Alhaji Amadu.