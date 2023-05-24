Two siblings drown in abandoned pool

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 24 - 2023 , 06:53

Tragedy struck Akyem Oda last Sunday when two young siblings drowned in an abandoned pool.

The children, Esther Dede, 13, and Kofi Asare, six, drowned as the younger child tried to rescue the sister.

The single parent of the children, Grace Asare, a trader, told the Daily Graphic at Oda yesterday that the three children, including the deceased, went out to play in the compound close to the abandoned pool belonging to a defunct sawmill.

She said a four-year-old boy, who was playing with the deceased, came to report that the ball they were playing had fallen into the pool which was a few metres from their residence.

She said Esther tried to retrieve the ball but fell into it, and when Kofi saw his sister drowning, he tried to rescue her but both of them drowned.

Ms Asare, who was sobbing, said Kofi had earlier that day, celebrated his fourth birthday.

The residents of the neighbourhood, however, discounted Madam Asare's claim, saying her negligence resulted in the death of her two children.

They said when residents reported to Ms Asare that her two children were struggling for survival in the pool, she never took the matter seriously but concentrated on the preparation of her supper.

According to them, when Ms Asare realised late that evening that her two children had not returned home, she informed the neighbours, who then joined her to search for the children.

They said they later found the two children dead and floating in the pool and they lodged a complaint with the Oda Police.

Personnel from the Oda Police and the Ghana National Fire Service later retrieved the two bodies and deposited them at the Oda Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

When the Daily Graphic contacted the Oda Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, he confirmed the incident and added that the police were investigating it.