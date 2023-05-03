Settle bill in 2 weeks or face disconnection - ECG warns

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 03 - 2023 , 07:24

THE Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region has issued an ultimatum to all defaulting customers to settle their bills within two weeks or face power disconnection.

The acting Regional Manager of the company, Michael Buabin, disclosed this to the media in Ho last Tuesday after the month-long revenue mobilising exercise.

He explained that electricity bills were usually to be settled within two weeks after each month had ended, failure of which would lead to disconnection.

Mr Buabin explained that disconnection from the power grid was always a last resort for the ECG, and was carried out to prevent customers from accruing bigger debts.

He said it was important for power consumers to settle their bills in good time to enable the ECG to operate smoothly.

Settle bills

Mr Buabin made it clear that although the company had officially ended the national revenue mobilisation exercise, it would continue to prevail upon customers to settle their bills without delay.

He revealed that defaulting customers who prevented ECG staff from entering their premises were engaging in unlawful acts which were undermining the smooth operation of the company.

He condemned illegal power connections to homes and other sites by some unpatriotic public, saying it was not only dangerous but causing massive losses of revenue to the ECG.