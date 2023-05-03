New chief for Amanfrom

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 03 - 2023 , 07:31

Nana Tete Odwo-Kwao III has been installed chief of Amanfrom, a small farming community in the Okere District in the Eastern Region.

Nana Odwo-Kwao, who is known in private life as Daniel Tete, is a 35-year-old businessman who is known by his community to be brave, fearless, confident, a pleasant problem solver, and community builder and leader.

He succeeds Nana Odwo-Kwao II who is old and has been indisposed for many years and, therefore, unable to perform his traditional duties as expected.

Nana Tete Odwo-Kwao took the oath of allegiance before the Abusuapanin, Robert Agyiri Mantey; the leaders and the people of the area.

The Abusuapanin advised the new chief to be diligent in serving the people of the town.

Lord

Mr Mantey asked the new chief not to lord it over the people and appealed to the people to support him to achieve his dream of developing the town.

He urged him to work to promote peace and unity towards the development of the town.

The Abusuapanin congratulated the new chief on his installation.

Briefing journalists after the event, an opinion leader of Amanfrom, Nana Addo Boadu Ababio II, stated that Nana Odwo-Kwao had been ill and as a result could not continue to perform his duties as chief of the area.

The indisposed chief, therefore, called on the kingmakers and elders in the town to look for someone to occupy the seat.

He was, however, delighted that a new chief had been installed to continue the good works of the old one to enable all and sundry in the town to live together in peace.

Nana Ababio implored the new chief to focus on developing the area.

Defend stool

He entreated the new chief to defend the stool and appealed to the kingmakers to guide him in uplifting the Amanfrom town in the interest of the Akuapem Traditional Area and Ghana as a whole.

The Asafoatse of Amanfrom, Kwabena Bekoe, stated that the lack of development and other social amenities in the area had become the major challenges facing the town.

He, however, was confident that Nana Tete Odwo Kwao III would rise to the occasion to resolve all issues.

Mr Bekoe said the town lacked several social amenities such as access to clean and safe drinking water, places of convenience, a market centre and a senior high school.