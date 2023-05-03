World Facility Management Day launched

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 03 - 2023 , 07:40

THIS year’s World Facility Management Day has been launched in Accra, on the theme: “Facility management, making a real difference in Ghana.”

The global facility management community celebrates the event annually.

This year, the day will be commemorated in Kumasi at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on May 10, 2023.

The International Facility Management Association, Ghana (IFMA- Ghana) launched the programme in Accra last Friday where they called on the government and other institutions to engage facility managers to take proper care of buildings in the country.

The President of the association, Sampson Opare-Agyemang, said members were qualified professionals with the capability to manage buildings from the design stage to completion.

“The challenge today in our built environment is not just bad maintenance culture as we always say, it is the lack of trained manpower and understanding of the value of facility managers by the government, business owners and financial institutions,” he said.

About event

Mr Opare-Agyemang said the event would bring together speakers from the government, academia and industry players who would make presentations on the role of stakeholders in making a real difference at the workplace.

They would also share experiences and discuss relevant trending topics in the industry.

The speakers will also recognise important contributions, positive impact and achievements the facility management community had made on the lives of the people.

“World FM is a day of celebration and recognition of facility managers and the entire FM profession.

“It’s a time to celebrate the behind-the-scene heroes of the built environment and share well deserved thanks to them for keeping our facilities healthy, safe and productive,” the president added.

Sensitisation

A facility management professional, Prince Botwe, told the Daily Graphic that there was the need to sensitise the public to the profession which included management of buildings, people and technology in buildings.

“The government recently built a barracks for the Police, but within five years if a facility manager is not engaged to take care of the buildings, it will not be in good standing,” he said.

According to Mr Botwe, structures and the environment at the workplace had a great impact on workers and, therefore, called on employers to give credence to facility managers.

“Some people go to their workplaces and are unable to work because they do not feel comfortable; this is known as sick building syndrome.

“This is where the work of a facility manager comes in to ensure that the building is conducive to work in,” he said.