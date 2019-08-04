Scores of women protest at Badu Kobi's church over tribal remarks

Scores of women on Sunday, August 4 besieged the premises of the Glorious Way Church, founded by Prophet Badu Kobi to register their displeasure over remarks made by the prophet, which they deemed were derogatory and promotes ethnocentrism.
Prophet Kobi during church service last week expressed his opinion on how he thought women from various ethnic groups such as Asante, Fante and Ewe behave advised against people marrying especially Asante women since he thought they were only interested in grabbing properties when they go into marriage.
The women protesters, clad in red arm and head bands carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Fanti women are not stupid”, “Asante women are not greedy”, “Ewe women are not clueless”, and “Property owning is a blessing.”
The convener of the protesters, Gladys Afia Pokua of Adom FM, an Accra-based radio station, said the man of God’s tribal remarks could disunite the country.
According to her, the peace the country has been enjoying was due to its diversity of culture.
She noted that the Prophet of God ought to have used his platform to unite the various tribes in the country than to cast unprintable remarks on some of them.
Prophet Badu Kobi was recently heard in a viral video that Ashanti women were greedy whereas Fante and Ewe women were stupid and clueless respectively.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The said derogatory remarks attracted a lot of reactions in the public, with many calling on the leader of the Glorious Way Church to retract the comments and apologise.
Afia Pokua said the protest was meant to compel Prophet Badu Kobi to know that Ghanaian women were not in support of his remarks.
"We intended to make a statement and we made it," she said, pointing out that "We do not agree with tribalism."
She was of the view that the only thing that could help develop the country was unity and that "unity comes from the beauty of our diversity, which is one of the reasons why Ghana has not being to war for a very long time."
"We think that a prophet of his standing, Prophet Badu Kobi should not be the one to divide us," Afia Pokua said.