Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) tours offices and border points of northern Ghana

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah-Takyi has begun a 9-day tour and working visit to some GIS installations in the Northern, Upper West and the newly created Savannah Regions.
The visit, which started on July 30 will end on August 7, 2019.
A statement issued by GIS on August 1, this year, said the visit to the regions would have the Comptroller-General of Immigration tour some approved and unapproved routes along the boundaries with Burkina Faso, Cote D Ivoire and Togo in those Regions.
