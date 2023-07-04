Rotary Club of Accra North supports Lardowayo-Odumse Health Centre

Linda Sah Jul - 04 - 2023 , 11:21

The Rotary Club of Accra North has donated assorted hospital equipment to the Lardowayo-Odumse Health Centre in the Shai-Osudoku District for the operationalisation of the health centre.

The items, worth GH¢130,000, were to support the effort of a non-profit organisation, Qatar Charity, which built the health centre.

The items included delivery beds, crank beds, blood pressure monitors, thermometers, open file cabinets and wheelchairs.

The President of the Club, Rita Donkubari, said the project would help in the delivery of quality health care to the people in the community.

While commending Qatar Charity, Ms Donkubari appealed to the organisation to finance the construction of a fence, which was part of their programme to improve security and ward off animals from the compound of the health centre.

She urged the health workers to maintain the equipment donated to the centre to serve the purpose for which they were provided.

Health care

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Charity Sarpong, said healthcare delivery was a shared partnership among the community, stakeholders and health workers.

She commended Rotary for the presentation, assuring them that the equipment would be put to good use.

Dr Sarpong, however, pleaded with the community members and chiefs to access health care at the facility and support the health workers to provide the medical care they needed.

“If you do not utilise it and turn it into a white elephant, not much will come out of it.

We can only get more if we let people see its benefits,” she said.

Dr Sarpong called on the government to help secure accommodation for healthcare staff deployed to the centre.

The District Director of Health Service, Ebenezer Asiamah, said the health centre at Lardorwayo was long overdue because as a district, “Lardorwayo and other adjoining communities such as Odumse, Fiankonya and Sota with over five thousand population had had no public health facility.

“Some parts of Afienya and Mobole in the neighbouring district, Ningo-Prampram with over four thousand population also have no public facility,” he explained.

Mr Asiamah said the health facility would be the largest provider of high-quality comprehensive services for children, adolescents and the adult population in the catchment area.

“I am hopeful that the facility would grow to be one of the best facilities in the district,” he said.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, Linda Akweley Ocloo, stated that the facility would serve as an employment avenue for the community.

She assured them that the roads leading to the hospital would be fixed with the facility now ready for operation.