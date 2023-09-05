Reward system for workers crucial — UG Vice-Chancellor

Timothy Ngnenbe Sep - 05 - 2023 , 09:16

State and non-state institutions must prioritise the welfare of their workers by putting in place systems that reward hard work and innovation.

This is because the ability of organisations to make an impact in society is dependent on the quality of human resource and how the workers are motivated to put in their best at work.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, who made the call, stressed that recognition was one of the most important factors in driving workplace engagement, productivity and employee retention.

"As a country and as organisations, we need to acknowledge that it is human beings who make systems run and those who excel at what they do must be rewarded," she said.

Prof. Amfo was speaking at an awards ceremony held by the College of Humanities at the university last Wednesday.

The ceremony was also used to unveil the college cloth.

Staff of the college who distinguished themselves were presented with awards in various categories such as beyond the call to duty, meritorious service, dedicated service, star performers, best innovator and most responsive unit.

Prioritise human resource

The Vice-Chancellor expressed worry that some institutions underestimated the contribution of employees to the success of the entities.

Prof. Amfo, who unveiled the college cloth, described motivated workers as the oxygen that fueled growth and development of any organisation or society.

"An institution is only as great as its people, so organisations must learn to give honour to people to whom honour is due," the Vice-Chancellor stressed.

She observed that apart from motivating workers to give of their best, effective reward system helped to promote the overall development of institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor also urged workers to invest in their personal and professional development to remain relevant to their organisations.

She urged the colleges within the university to replicate what had been done by the College of Humanities "so that it will cascade through the entire university."

Sustainability

For his part, the Provost of the College of Humanities, Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori, said the college was aware that it could only achieve greatness when its staff was motivated.

In that regard, he said the award scheme would be expanded and sustained to benefit more deserving workers.

"We do this knowing that productive organisations are those who have productive employees and productive employees are those who are happy," Prof. Ofori said.

The Technician at the Office of the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Samuel Boadu Ashirifi, who designed a software used to collect, process and store data and disseminate information, including tracking of correspondence at the college, was presented with the Best Innovator award.

Mr Ashirifi told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the Sashirif Office Information Management System (SOIMS) he created had enhanced the dissemination of information and would soon be scaled up to the entire university.