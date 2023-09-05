Goaso Krontihene found dead in forest

Kwame Asare Boadu & Biiya Mukusah Ali Sep - 05 - 2023 , 09:53

The people of Goaso, the capital of the Ahafo Region, woke up yesterday to the news of the suspected murder of the Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma.

The death of the sub-chief, who had been embroiled in a dispute with the Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Akwasi Bosomprah, for about a year now, has thrown Goaso and its adjoining communities into a state of shock and mourning.

The Daily Graphic learnt that the pending dispute was scheduled for hearing at the Asanteman Council in Kumasi on Friday, September 8, this year.

Missing

A family source told the Daily Graphic at Goaso yesterday that Nana Kuma, who is believed to be in his early 60s, went missing on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after visiting the farm at Kyenkyehenekrom, near Ayomso, some 15 km from Goaso the same day.

The source said when Nana Kuma left Goaso for the farm, he left his mobile phone and motorbike at home with the explanation that he would not keep long.

The following morning, when he had still not returned home, his relatives went to the farm in search of him but he was nowhere to be found.

Subsequently, radio announcements were made but to no avail.

A search party then embarked on another adventure yesterday morning and eventually found his body on the outskirts of his farm with torn clothes.

The food he sent to the farm and a bottle of suspected DDT, a poisonous substance, were also found beside the body.

Investigation

Consequently, a report was made to the police who conveyed the decomposing body to the Goaso Government Hospital mortuary while investigation continued.

When contacted, the deceased’s family declined to speak to the media, except saying they were preparing a press release to officially announce what they knew about the death of their breadwinner.

Efforts to reach the Ahafo Regional Police Command for further details were unsuccessful.





Dispute

The Krontihene, who ran a plumbing business in the area, found himself in a dispute with the Omanhene, a case which had been pending at the Manhyia Palace for some time now.

Nana Bonsomprah is said to have declared the Krontihene destooled over some disagreements.

But Nana Kuma challenged the said destoolment and invoked the Great Oath of the Asantehene to challenge the matter.