Review c’ttee submits report on mining safety

The Ministerial Committee of Inquiry set up to review the health and safety regime of the mining industry has presented its report to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.
The committee was tasked to make recommendations that would bring about reforms to improve the health and safety systems and reduce accidents in the mining sector.
After about a month of field work, review of the country’s mining regulations and engagement with professional bodies, the committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Richard Amankwah, said the document that had been put together would help to revolutionarise the health and safety regimes in the mining industry.
The committee provided no details on the report, but said the work was comprehensive enough to ensure a safe mining environment.
"We considered the Appiatse explosion, which is the main thing that led to the formation of this committee. We looked at what caused the explosion and made recommendations on how to prevent it from happening," Prof. Amankwah said.
"The committee worked extensively; we consulted broadly, invited professionals from the industry to speak to the issue and submit memoirs.
And looking at the inputs that came, leading to this document, we are convinced that the committee did a good job which we believe will stand the test of time,” he added.
He said bearing in mind that the mining industry was very dynamic, the committee suggested that from time to time, the document should be reviewed.
Assurance
The minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, commended the committee members for their work and sacrifices in putting the document together.
He said the report was an invaluable document which would guide the health and safety of the mining industry in the country.
"We will study the report and implement the findings and recommendations to the extent that they will help to create a fit-for-purpose mining industry," Mr Jinapor said.
"We will ensure that accidents such as the Appiatse explosion will not happen again in Ghana," he added.
Mr Jinapor also stressed that the government was committed to ensuring transparency in the management of natural resources.