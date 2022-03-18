Help promote investment, tourism in Central Region: Minister to journalists

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has charged journalists in the region to let their reportage go to support efforts at promoting the region as a preferred investment and tourism destination.
While complimenting their efforts and commitment to the development of the region, Mrs Assan said journalists must more importantly support the efforts at changing the attitude and behaviour of the people towards the accelerated development of the region.
Speaking at a press soiree organised to interact with the press and to thank them for their contribution towards the success of the independence anniversary celebration in Cape Coast, she told the journalists to work as agents of positive development change.
Mrs Assan said while constructive criticism that would promote growth and development was welcomed, the media must help by ensuring their reports were ultimately targeted at galvanising the people of the region towards achieving its development targets and promoting the region to attract the much needed investment.
Positive impact
Mrs Assan said the celebration of the 65th Independence Anniversary in Cape Coast resulted in many positives, including the lighting up of the metropolis, rehabilitation of some roads as well as being a major boost for the hospitality industry.
She said the Philip Quacoe Basic school, the first basic school in the country, which was currently in a deplorable state would also receive attention soon.
She further stated that the Central Regional Coordinating Council was committed to building upon the successes and work harder to be the preferred destination for national celebrations.
"We hosted the Farmers Day successfully and went ahead to host the Independence Anniversary celebration, which I would say was an international celebration because of the personalities that were present and they were all memorable and successful considering the feedback we are getting," she said, adding that the region was ready to host all major celebrations if given the opportunity.
This year, she said the region would hopefully host the National Festival of Arts and Culture and the PANAFEST and trade fairs, adding that these must further project the region to attract the needed tourists and investments.
Bouncing back
She asked all to let the theme of the Independence Anniversary celebration resonate with them and to work to bounce back forward together collectively.
Mrs Assan said the cleanup organised as part of the celebrations in the whole region would be sustained to make the region which is the hub of tourism the cleanest.
She further appealed to the journalists to use their platforms to project the region and to bring back its past glory.
"Don't sit on the fence. Don't remove yourself from efforts to build the region and accelerate its development," she urged.
Some of the journalists called for the free flow of information from officials to avoid speculations in the media.
They further called for effective supervision and monitoring in the areas of sanitation to improve the region’s sanitary situation.