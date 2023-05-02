President Akufo-Addo urges swift approval of new Chief Justice nominee Justice Torkonoo to avoid leadership vacuum

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2023 , 14:15

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to expedite the approval of Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as the new Chief Justice to avoid a leadership vacuum in the judiciary.

Justice Torkonoo was nominated by the President to replace Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who will retire from the position on May 24, 2021.

In a letter to the Speaker, the President expressed his hope that the approval process can proceed quickly to enable Justice Torkonoo to assume the role as soon as possible.

If approved by Parliament, Justice Torkonoo, who has served on the Supreme Court for the past four years and in the Judiciary for nineteen years, will become the third female Chief Justice in Ghana's history.

President Akufo-Addo's nomination of Justice Torkonoo is his third appointment to the position of Chief Justice since he assumed office in January 2017.

Read the letter below;