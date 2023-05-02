ASA Savings and Loans plants 2,000 tree seedlings countrywide in support of Green Ghana

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 02 - 2023 , 15:42

ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited has begun planting and nurturing over 2,000 tree seedlings in various parts of the country.

The exercise is expected to be replicated every year with over 2,000 tree seedlings, starting with this year.

The initiative forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility to the communities.

It also in support of the government's Green Ghana Project.

2,000 tree seedlings

The exercise which is in collaboration with the Forestry Commission with support from the Koforidua Prisons and took off last Friday (April 28, 2023) at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital involves the planting of over 2,000 tree seedlings across the country.

The Koforidua Area Manager of the company, David Amevor, made this known when he led the planting of some of the tree seedlings within the premises of the prisons yard.

Tree seedlings species

The tree seedlings are made up of various species such as cassia, nim, akye, coconut and mango.

Mr Amevor who indicated that the officers of the prisons had decided to be actively involved in the exercise, called on Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of planting trees and nurturing them for their survival.

High rate of cutting trees

He said it had become necessary to plant tree seedlings because of the high rate at which trees were being cut unnecessarily.

Mr Amevor indicated that planting trees was very important to the environment since human beings needed fresh air provided by trees.

Natural environment

He expressed gratitude to the Forestry Commission and the officers of the Koforidua Prisons for joining hands with ASA Savings and Loans to plant tree seedlings to improve the vegetation and natural environment of the area.

Take advantage

The Koforidua Forestry Range Manager, Clement Angmortey who together with the staff of ASA Savings and Loans supervised the exercise indicated that there was the need for the people to take advantage of the current rainy season to engage in massive tree planting.

Wind breaks

That, he said was because the tree seedlings would protect the rivers and also serve as wind breaks which would in turn protect lives and properties.

Climate change

Mr Angmortey said tree seedling planting would help to provide shade, reverse the ecological degradation and reduce effects of climate change.

The Second in Command in charge of Administration of the Koforidua Prisons, Senior Chief Officer Samuel Kusi Assan

was happy about the exercise and said his outfit would be monitoring the seedlings planted to ensure their survival.