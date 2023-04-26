Justice Torkornoo nominated as Ghana's next Chief Justice: Will be 3rd female to hold position

Kweku Zurek Apr - 26 - 2023 , 09:44

Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

However, her appointment is still subject to approval by Parliament.

If approved, Justice Torkornoo will succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who is set to retire on May 24, 2023, as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

President Akufo-Addo stated in a letter to the Council of State that Justice Torkornoo has been on the Supreme Court for the last four years and has served in the judiciary for the past nineteen years, making her suitably qualified to perform the duties of Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo's appointment would make her the third female Chief Justice in Ghana's history, following the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Her appointment would be President Akufo-Addo's third appointment to the Chief Justice position since he took office in January 2017.

About her

Justice Torkornoo was born on September 11, 1962 and had her secondary education in Ghana. She attended the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law.

She has two post-graduate law qualifications, one of which is in Intellectual Property.

She has been on the Bench since 2004 and is married with four daughters and two grandsons.