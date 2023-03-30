President Akufo-Addo presents report on staffing position at Presidency to Parliament

GraphicOnline Mar - 30 - 2023 , 17:35

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented the annual report on the staffing status of the Office of the President for the period of January 1 to December 31, 2022, to the Parliament, in accordance with section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

The report covers three main areas, including the number of Presidential Staff employed, the ranks and grades of the staff, and the employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

Staff strength

According to a press release issued by the Presidency on Thursday, March 30, out of the 361 political appointees at the Office of the President, only 163 physically work at the Jubilee House while the others have been assigned to different offices.

The report also highlighted that the 315 other political appointees include Special Assistants, Executive Assistants, Personal Assistants to Ministers of State and Regional Ministers, employees in the Office of the Vice President, Aides and Assistants assigned to the First Lady and Second Lady, as well as employees assigned to Government agencies under the Office of the President.

Furthermore, the report includes employees of Public Sector Organizations assigned to the Office of the President from different classes, including Administrative, Executive/Clerical, Records, Secretarial, Budget, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Presidential Household, and staff from the Department of Parks and Gardens, Ghana Health Service, Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Ghana Audit Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Public Works Department (Prestige), and Ghana Postal Company. The total number of these categories of staff was 687, and they were appointed by their respective public institutions and the Civil Service.

The statement said the submission of the report demonstrated the President's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Read the entire release below;