Calvary Charismatic Center advocates responsible driving ahead of Easter

GraphicOnline Mar - 30 - 2023 , 16:29

The Head Pastor of the Apenkwa branch of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Samuel Aduama, has admonished drivers, especially those in the commercial vehicle industry, against dangerous practices such as over-speeding on the roads during the Easter period.

He stressed that drivers should prioritize the safety of passengers and themselves and not focus solely on speed.

"I want to take this opportunity to admonish drivers, especially commercial vehicle users, to drive responsibly as Easter approaches so that both their lives and that of passengers who patronize their services are preserved", the Minister of the Gospel appealed.

Pastor Aduama made these comments during a media briefing ahead of the church's medical screening exercise and Easter Convention.

The church is set to offer free medical screening for its members, as well as individuals residing in Accra, particularly those in the Apenkwa community.

The screening exercise will cover various medical conditions such as blood sugar levels, blood pressure, hepatitis, HIV, dental, and body mass index.

Additionally, the church plans to provide space for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to register individuals under their scheme.

Pastor Aduama also highlighted that blood donations to the blood bank would be appreciated to help save lives.

As part of our commitment to the people of Apenkwa, we will give space to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to register people to their scheme. We also urge church members and interested persons who would be coming for the screening to come prepared to donate blood to the blood bank to help save lives", Pastor Aduama revealed.

The Easter Convention, dubbed "the Jesus Convention," will run from the 3rd to the 7th of April, with various speakers, including Reverend Ransford Obeng, the General Overseer of CCC, and other pastors.

Pastor Aduama encouraged individuals in Accra to join the convention to experience the visitation of the Lord Almighty.

"I see God planning to show and overwhelm us with his grace and favour for us to function and do exploits in our individual lives and collectively as our church. And it is with this belief that I urge all in Accra to come and join us at this Jesus Conference to experience the visitation of the Lord Almighty", the Apenkwa CCC leader stated.