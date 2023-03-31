See the new ECG load-shedding schedule for March 30 to April 7, 2023

Kweku Zurek Mar - 31 - 2023 , 06:11

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a load-shedding schedule to assist customers during power generation deficits resulting from maintenance operations at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant. Per the schedule, there will be a power outage in affected areas for at least five hours between 6 pm and 11 pm.

The shortfall in power generation is expected to last for two weeks.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Energy on March 29, the shutdown will impact some power plants' gas supply, ultimately leading to power outages for some consumers.

ECG has published a timetable to cope with the intermittent power supply from Thursday, March 30 to Good Friday, April 7.