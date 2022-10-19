  PBL supports Daughters of Most Blessed Trinity

Prudential Bank Ghana Limited (PBL), a leading indigenous financial institution, has donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00 to the Daughters of the Most Blessed Trinity; a faith-based charity organisation within the Kumasi Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.
The organisation is made up of only nuns.
The charity owns and manages some basic schools located within deprived areas in the Diocese.
One such school is Blessed Trinity Leadership Academy at Akokoamong; a deprived community within the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
The Manager of the Adum Branch of the bank, Thomas Dwomoh-Ameyaw, who presented the cheque, said the support was in response to a request by the management of the school seeking assistance to renovate the school premises, which was in a deplorable state.
Commendation
He commended the Catholic Sisters for bringing quality education at a low cost to the inhabitants of the area.
“The bank is very keen on supporting charity work such as these and will continue to play that role to help the poor and needy in society,” he said.
Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Superior General of the NGO, the Headmistress of the school, Sr. Theresa Arthur, said the donation had come at a very critical moment and would put smiles on the faces of both staff and students.
The donation, she said, would help repair cracks in the unfurnished floor of the classroom, which had become a stumble trap for the pupils.
She thanked the bank for the kind gesture and promised to ensure that the existing bond between the bank and the NGO, together with its affiliated schools, grew stronger.