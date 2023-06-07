Parents Association donates to Swedru Senior High School

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 07 - 2023 , 10:11

The Parents Association of the Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) has donated assorted items to address some of the pressing needs of the school.

The items, worth GH¢69,800, included assorted drugs, double door refrigerator, a television set, four mowers and varied drugs for fumigation.

Shared responsibility

At a ceremony to hand over the items to the management of the school last Saturday, the chairman of the association, Seth Anim Boadi, said provision of quality education was obviously a shared responsibility.

“As an association of parents, we thought it wise to mobilise the needed financial resources to procure these items for the school to create a conducive learning environment for both staff and the students,” he stated.

Essential drugs

He said to improve the health needs of the students, it was essential for the school’s infirmary to be stocked with drugs so that the facility would be able to respond to all manner of health conditions of the students.

Additionally, he mentioned that “with the availability of essential drugs at the infirmary, only complicated conditions of the students would be referred to the Swedru Government Hospital for attention”.

On the mowers, he said with the inadequate contact hours, it had become necessary for the school to be provided with such equipment to save the students from weeding for long hours.

He said the provision of mowers would fast-track the weeding of the large tracts of grass and beautify the school’s environment.

Gratitude

The Headmistress of the school, Golda Esi Andam, on behalf of the management of the school, thanked the association for the donation of the items as they reduced the burden on the school.

She appealed to the government and old students to come to the aid of the school to complete the fencing of the school, saying “already, two-thirds of the project has been done and we urgently need support to complete the one-third”.

Madam Andam expressed worry that due to the non-completion of the fencing project, grazing animals often invaded the school’s farm on a daily basis to destroy crops and also defecate on the compound as well.