Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area invested as chancellor of UEW

The Omanhen of the Effutu Traditional Area in the Central Region, Neenyi Ghartey VII has been invested as Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba (UEW).

Neenyi Ghartey becomes the second Chancellor after Alhaji Asuma Banda who was appointed in 2010 and ended his tenure in 2015.

At an impressive investiture ceremony fused with academic veneration and culture and graced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Neenyi Ghartey was robed as chancellor by the Chairman of the university’s Governing council,Nana Ofori Ansah, the vice chancellor, Prof Mawutor Avoke and assisted by the President.

He was then placed on the seat as chancellor.

Excitement and cheers

The Creative Arts Department of the university brought the assembly to excitement and cheers when they presented the robes for the chancellor in a “deer” in a creative enactment of the famous deer hunt festival of the people of Winneba.

The President Nana Akufo Addo in his remarks said he was certain that Neenyi Ghartey, an outstanding traditional ruler would work to ensure UEW stayed with its core mandate to produce professional educators to spearhead a new national vision of education aimed at redirecting Ghana’s efforts along the path of rapid economic and social development.

He said he was optimistic the university which he described as one of Ghana’s best would continue to produce graduates who were prepared to take on opportunities and possibilities for higher achievement through innovation and creativity in today’s science and technology and knowledge driven economic and champion prosperity for the mass of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo observed that Neenyi Ghartey was taking over from one of Ghana’s notable sons, Alhaji Asuma Banda who for his selfless service to the university helped it be adjudged the third best university in the country in 2016 and the most sustainable university last year.

Worthy chancellor

He indicated that the university could not have picked a worthy successor saying he was hopeful that Neenyi Ghartey, a firm believer in academic freedom would employ his wealth of experience to ensure a seamless transition and further propel the university to greater heights.

Touching on the youth and development, he said he had a guiding principle that leaders had the responsibility to bring up a generation that fulfilled the dreams of the great patriots of the country and who would bring to bear the full meaning of freedom and justice, a generation who would live a new Ghanaian civilization equal to any on the face of the planet and the urged the nation’s youth to work to to embrace the greatness that beckons.

He further gave the assurance that government was steadfast to the commitment of continued support to UEW and all other universities in the country.

Neenyi Ghartey for his part thanked thanked the president and the governing council and management of the university for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to execute the role to the best of his abilities.

Concerted efforts needed

He said the challenging times that contend educational institutions and the global constraints amidst fierce competition from among Ghanaian universities for students necessitated concerted efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the university’s mandate.

He said the opportunity to lead the university filled him with great zeal dedication and commitment and pledged to work to make the university the best teacher education university in West Africa.

Close working relationship

Neenyi Ghartey said he had had close working relationship with the management of the university since it was a college of education saying he would work propel the university to higher heights using all his experience saying it was a university with promise for the government and people of Ghana.

He said he would work with management to put the past behind and reorient the workforce to work to uplift the university, its campuses and the Winneba community.

He thanked the President the management of the university and his predecessor for the successes chalked so far and pledged to build on it.

Nana Ofori Ansah

Nana Ofori Ansah for his part described Neenyi Ghartey as a friend of the university who had made remarkable contributions to the development of the university as a member of the university’s Governing council from 2017-2021.

He pledged the council’s support for the chancellor to ensure he his stewardship successful.

Background

Neenyi Ghartey had his Ordinary and Advanced level certificates from Accra Academy and Winneba Secondary School and then to the University of Ghana where he was he gained a bachelor of science in Agriculture.

He earned a commonwealth scholarship to study in India where he obtained advanced knowledge poultry nutrition and feeding and also undertook further studies in Israel.

He has worked an agricultural officer extensively supporting the farmer development.

He also holds a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cape Coast.

He was enstooled as Omahen of the Effutu Traditional Area in 1996.