Accra: 9 children drown after boat capsized at Faanaa-Bortianor

Nine children drowned at Faanaa, a community in the Bortianor area of Greater Accra on Wednesday.

They were said to have drowned on their way back from school on Wednesday afternoon.

The boat they were using to cross the river capsized.

A total of 12 people including the boat owner were on the boat when the incident happened.

Three people managed to swim to safety.

Initially, one child was unaccounted for, and after a search in the morning of Thursday, the body was found.

