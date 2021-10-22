North America Old Vandals' congratulatory message to new UG VC Prof Amfo

The North America branch of the Old Vandals Association (OVA) has congratulated Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo on her confirmation as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana.
In a congratulatory message issued by on behalf of the North America branch of the Old Vandals Association by their President, Nii Adote Abrahams, they pledged their "unflinching support" to see the new Vice Chancellor and first female to occupy that position through her tenure.
"We know you will be Vivacious, Affable, Neighbourly, Dynamic, Altruistic and Loving (VANDAL) in the accomplishment of your commission," they stated.
The Council of the University of Ghana on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in a firm decision made Prof Amfo, previously the Pro-Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, the substantive Vice Chancellor with effect from Tuesday, October 26.
Prof Amfo was in July, 2021 appointed to act as Vice Chancellor after the term of Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu came to an end.
About Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo
An alumna of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo had her secondary education at Holy Child School and Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School.
She proceeded to the University of Ghana from 1991 to 1996 for a Bachelor’s degree in French and Linguistics.
Both her MPhil (2001) and PhD (2007) degrees in Linguistics are from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway.
Professor Amfo is currently an Advisory Board member of the Coalition of People Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH) – A UNFPA supported programme.
She is a member of several professional associations including the Society of Communication, Medicine and Ethics, International Pragmatics Association (where she serves on its Consultation Board; the first African to serve in this capacity since the Association’s establishment in 1986); West African Linguistics Society and Linguistics Association of Ghana (where she served as President from 2010 – 2014); a pioneer fellow, senior scholar and Chair of the Steering Committee of the African Humanities Program of the American Council of Learned Societies.
She is also a fellow of the German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD), Commonwealth Professional.
Below is a copy of the congratulatory message
CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO PROF. NANA ABA AMFO
It is with great ovation, that we the gentlemen of The Commonwealth Hall better known as the VANDALS, domiciled in the North Americas, do remit this congratulatory message to Prof Nana Aba Amfo on your appointment as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Ghana's Premier Higher Institute of Learning, the University of Ghana.
We pledge our unflinching support to see you through your tenure.
We know you will be Vivacious, Affable, Neighborly, Dynamic, Altruistic and Loving (VANDAL) in the accomplishment of your commission.
Madam Vice Chancellor, congratulations again.
Nii Adote Abrahams
OVA-NA President
#TRUTHSTANDS