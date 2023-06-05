NGO ends project for vulnerable groups

Diana Mensah Jun - 05 - 2023 , 10:37

A 2-year project aimed at improving the disability inclusion programme in Ghana has ended.



It was aimed at protecting the rights and elimination of stigma and discrimination against people with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions.

The programme, geared towards impacting issues of disability and mental health, was dubbed: “The Social Behaviour Change Communication and Stigma Reduction for Mental Health and Disability Inclusion Intervention”.

It was under the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie project.

Facilitated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), it was a collaborative grant with PsykForum, with funding from the British government and UKaid.

An event to officially end the project has been held to discuss the achievements, challenges and way forward in the post-project era.

The event brought together various key stakeholders, including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Department of Social Welfare, religious leaders, the media, as well as people with disabilities.

Background

The Ghana Somubi Dwumadie project is a 4-year programme run by an Options-led consortium, which consists of Basic Needs Ghana, Kings College London, Sightsavers International and Tropical Health.

HFFG and Psykforum as a consortium were awarded a grant by the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie to promote mental health and disability inclusion in Ghana.

The grant commenced on April 26, 2021, and ended on April 28, 2023, intending to reduce negative and discriminatory attitudes, behaviours and norms faced by people with disabilities, including mental health conditions.

The 2-year project looked at three main areas, including the promotion of positive disability language, people with disabilities having rights like everybody and being respected, and to be given the opportunity to function in their various communities and in their respective capacities.

Achievements

The Executive Director of HFFG, Cecilia Senoo, said the project had achieved its main objectives, including a positive disability language in the various communities, a culture of support in their families and communities, an enabling environment and encouraging feedback.

She said the project had brought about a great suicidal ideation change where people with disabilities who had intentions of committing suicide were made to engage in counselling sessions.

Ms Senoo also indicated that there had been inclusion clauses on stigma and discrimination in some districts’ by-laws, adding that Central Gonja had had its clauses approved and all eight districts in the Savannah and North East regions were at various stages of approval.

That, she explained, had brought people with disabilities into contact with law enforcement agencies where they could call and report cases of stigma and discrimination, adding: “We have achieved a lot with the numbers and that is encouraging”.

Challenges/Way forward

The Director of Programmes of HFFG, Nancy Ansah Cobbah, indicated that the project initially had a challenge with reaching out to persons with disabilities but eventually proved successful and received positive feedback.

Ms Cobbah, however, stated that HFFG looked forward to sustaining the project in the respective districts, adding that the various institutions must take up the mantle and continue to carry out the sensitisation on the salient issues.

“All stakeholders at the national, regional, district and community levels must take actions to reduce stigma and discrimination against persons with disabilities and mental health conditions to ensure that they are engaged, empowered and able to enjoy improved social and economic outcomes and rights,” she stressed.

Solidarity message

A grant Advisor of Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, Matthias Aneinini, commended the HFFG for working towards the project and advised that the NGO ensured knowledge and skills were passed to future generations.

A representative from CHRAJ, Roger Amanda, said the doors of the institution were always open to trumpet issues going on with persons with disabilities, and “We will step in and defend your rights, so don’t hesitate to call us”.

The Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, Dr Marzuqi Mohammed Azindoo, who had his message read on his behalf, expressed appreciation to HFFG for the gesture and encouraged the public to show support and love for persons with disabilities.

@ a glance

Eschew stigmatisation and discrimination against persons with disabilities and mental health conditions.