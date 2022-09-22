Mankessim murder suspects remanded in police custody

The two suspects in the Mankessim murder case have been remanded in police custody.
The two people, the Tufohen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Oye and a self-styled pastor have been arrested by the police in connection with the death and secret burial of a lady at Mankessim in the Central Region.
They were arraigned Thursday morning at the Cape Coast Magistrate Court and their plea were not taken.
They are to re-appear on October 2, 2022.
Identified as Georgina Asor-Botchwey, she was said to have gone missing last week.
This was after she travelled from Yeji to Cape Coast with the intention of attending an admission interview at a nursing school in Cape Coast.
It was the pastor, who reportedly after his arrest in connection with the case, led police to the spot where she was buried.
The body of the lady in her mid twenties was exhumed Tuesday (September 20, 2022) in an uncompleted building at Esikafoambatem at Edumadze, a suburb of Mankessim.
Preliminary information gathered indicates that the pastor had sent the deceased who had come for a visit to a drinking spot owned by Nana Oye also known as Nana Crack to buy her a drink.
After the drink, Georgina was taken to one of the rooms near the pub also owned by Nana Oye to rest there since she looked tipsy.
The pastor is said to have confessed to the police after which he led the police to the place where the body was buried.
The body was exhumed from the chief’s house where her bag, shoes, and other belongings were also found.
Police investigations are still ongoing.