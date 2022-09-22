ASA Savings and Loans supports Jehovah Rapha Orphanage

The Suhum Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated some food items and toiletries to Jehovah Rapha Orphanage to support their service as part of their corporate social responsibility.
At a short ceremony held in Suhum today[September 22, 2022], the ASA Savings and Loans Limited led by the Suhum Area Manager, Mr David Amevor and the Suhum Business Centre Manager, Mr George Ntim donated the items worth GH¢ 4,785.00 to the orphanage.
Items donated to the orphanage were, "two bags of 25kg rice, one box of cerelac, two cartons of carnation tin milk, 7 packs of toilet tissue paper, 6 packs of dettol antiseptic, two gallons of vegetable cooking oil" as well as some stationary.
Corporate social responsibility
The Suhum Branch Manager, Mr George Ntim in an interview with Daily Graphic said their initiative is gesture of love for their areas within which they operate.
He indicated that ASA Savings and Loans has a culture of making sure they also serve the interest of their business district and have routine activities in place that it would next embark on to repay the faithfulness of their areas of operation.
He urged middle income earners who seek loans for their businesses to visit their offices and register without for a flexible business relationship that would aid their businesses.
The Suhum Area Manager, Ms David Amevor commended the staff and management of the orphanage for their dedicated service to the children in the orphanage. She urged them to continue servicing the interest of the children to make sure they stand in a better place in the society.
She also appealed to the management of the orphanage to judiciously use the items donated to serve their purposes.
Appreciation
Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Ms Doris Otemah, a caregiver at the orphanage expressed gratitude for the donation, and promised to put the items to a judicious use.
"This is a kind gesture from ASA Savings and Loans, and we really appreciate it. It is not all organisations that think of us and for them to choose us among the lots, we are grateful.This would go in a long way to help the orphanage especially in feeding the children," he said.
He appealed to other corporate organisations to follow the footsteps of the ASA Savings and Loans to support the good works, they are to cater for the 38 children ranging from six months to 15 currently in their custody.