Mampong: Fire destroys MAMTECH administration block [VIDEO]

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of a fire outbreak which destroyed the first floor of the administration block of the Mampong Technical College of Education (MAMTECH) on Monday morning.
The cause of fire is yet to be determined but almost the entire first floor was destroyed.
Ten offices were destroyed, Graphic Online gathers.
The fire is said to have started around 8am.
An intervention by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the fire from spreading to the ground floor.
No casualties were recorded.
The ground floor and its contents were saved.
According to the GNFS, initial investigations have unraveled where the fire started and that they are hoping to complete investigations by close of day, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
"We have been able to identify the origin of the fire", the Public Relations Officer of the GNFS in Ashanti, Divisional Officer Grade 3 Desmond Ackah said.
He said they received the distress call around 8:30 am and within four minutes they were at the scene, managed to control the fire at 9:30am and completely extinguished it around 11:30am.
"Our preliminary investigations point to the fact that about 10 offices on the first floor and its contents have been destroyed by the fire. The fire was just confined to the first floor."