fbpx

Mahama and Lordina take COVID-19 vaccine

BY: Graphic.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina on Tuesday took the COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.

To Mr Mahama, he agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.
"As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine."
Let's continue to #StaySafe, #maskup and wash our hands regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19," Mr Mahama said.

Lordina and I this morning took our COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra. I agreed to take the vaccine...

Posted by John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, 2 March 2021

topstories, trending, Coroirus vaccine, Covid-19 pandemic