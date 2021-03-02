Mahama and Lordina take COVID-19 vaccine

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina on Tuesday took the COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.
To Mr Mahama, he agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.
"As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine."
