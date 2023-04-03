London Business School students understudy ShaQ Express operations

Daily Graphic Apr - 03 - 2023

Students of the London Business School have familiarised themselves with the operations of indigneous tech and logistics company, ShaQ Express, in Accra.

The company hosted 10 of the school’s Masters of Business Administration (MBA) students for three days at its headquarters as part of the school’s global experience programme.

The programme is designed to expose MBA students to real-world business challenges, and to provide them with an opportunity to help local organisations address these challenges.

It allows students to understudy the operations of selected firms to be able to proffer solutions to challenges.

Strategic opportunities

The London Business School sent its MBA students to Accra between March 19 and March 21 to different local organisations to assess and review some of the strategic opportunities and challenges shaping their businesses.

A statement from ShaQ Express said after a list of recommendations were sent by the Impact Hub, ShaQ Express was selected as one of the ideal candidates for the support of a team of 10 MBA students.

It said the students were tasked with analysing and advising on particular challenges as provided in a problem statement by the company.

Theme

The statement said the working theme for this year's programme was: “Strategy and innovation in complex environments”, and the team of MBA students assigned to ShaQ Express provided exceptional insights on improving the company's product, and offered strategies to help scale the business.

It said at the end of the week-long programme, the team presented their recommendations, which were both impactful and exciting for ShaQ Express.

It added that the tech and logistics company was now eager to start implementing those ideas, and thanked the London Business School for choosing them as their destination.

Impact

The Manaing Director of ShaQ Express, Anthony Ansah-Owusu, said his outfit was thrilled at the expeirence.

He said the interactions with the London Business School MBA students were both impactful and exciting.

"Their recommendations provided exceptional insights on improving our product, and offered strategies to help scale our business.

“We are super eager to start implementing these ideas, and would like to say a big thank you to Imapct Hub for recommending us and to the London Business School for choosing ShaQ Express as their destination," Mr Owusu-Ansah said.

He said the collaboration between the London Business School and ShaQ Express highlighted the importance of partnerships between academic institutions and local organisations.

The ShaQ Express MD added that it also provided a unique opportunity for students to gain practical experience while also helping local businesses to overcome their strategic challenges.