Driver whose car crashed with Nanton MP narrates incident

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Apr - 03 - 2023 , 13:18

One victim in last Friday night's vehicular accident, which also involved the Member of Parliament for Nanton while the MP was on his way to Parliament to vote on three revenue bills has narrated how the accident occurred.

Identifying himself only as Kwabena, he explained in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM that the accident occurred around 9pm on Friday, March 31, 2023.

His vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, crashed with a pickup, which had the MP, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi in it.

It is not clear if the MP was the one driving.

The accident happened at North Ridge, near the Absa Bank club house and the British High Commission area.

The MP was involved in the accident ahead of a crucial vote in Parliament three revenue bills.

Kwabena in the radio interview with Citi FM monitored by Graphic Online said his vehicle somersaulted and landed upside down.

“I work in Accra. I had closed from work and was on my way home. I normally use the GIJ [Ghana Institute of Journalism] route towards the Flagstaff house [Jubilee House]. Around 9pm that faithful evening, I was on my way home as usual”.

He said he was following another car when he got to the junction and when the other car initiated the left turn, he also followed and turned left.

“When I got to the Absa club house junction which is a T-junction. The MP's [vehicle] was coming from the SDA church [side], and I was making a left turn to join the Independence Avenue road. Before I realised, the MP’s car ran into mine. He hit my passenger side. Witnesses can testify that the MP 's [vehicle] was speeding.” he alleged.

He said the MP was rushed out of the scene, “I became a bit unconscious for a while, I struggled before I was able to come out. Within a few minutes, I heard voices that was how I regained consciousness. By the time I was up, I was told he [MP] had been rushed out of the scene”.

He added that a couple came to his assistance, “A police officer, who said he was from Parliament later came and gave me the MP’s number and said I could call. After that, a couple took me to the hospital.”

He further stated that “My car is beyond repair. The impact was great. I do not know what he was speeding for. I believe it is God that saved me. If not that I managed to open my door, I would have been trapped in the car.”

The MP is reported to have suffered a cut on his forehead and was first taken to Parliament to vote before he was taken to hospital for further checks.

Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom – Habib Iddrisu reveals

The Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu on his part told Citi FM that safety precautions were taken before the MP was sent to Parliament to participate in proceedings.

“The time we were taking the voice vote, he had come to Parliament and I put him in the washroom, we didn’t put him in the Chamber, we put him in the washroom and brought the nurses from Parliament and a doctor to attend to him. The Majority Leader came, and the nurses from Parliament came to attend to him in the washroom”.

“He had minor bruises on his face, so they cleaned it up and even stitched it up. So he was stitched in Parliament in the washroom.”

He said the Speaker was informed about the accident. An ambulance was called in and the MP was sent to hospital for further checks and a scan, he said.