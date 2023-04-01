Nanton MP involved in accident while on his way to Parliament to vote on 3 revenue bills

In a dramatic turn of events, the Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, was involved in a car accident on Friday night, just hours before a crucial vote on the government's revenue bills.

Despite the setback, the MP, who belongs to the Majority Caucus, was able to make it to Parliament via ambulance and report to the House leadership before being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Despite this unexpected turn of events, Parliament went ahead with the vote and passed all three revenue bills by a narrow margin of 136-137 majority decision. The bills in question are the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill, which are expected to generate approximately GH¢4 billion per year to supplement domestic revenue.

The accident has caused concern among the MP's colleagues and constituents.

