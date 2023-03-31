President submits staffers list

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Mar - 31 - 2023 , 10:19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has submitted to Parliament the Annual Report on the staffing position of the Office of the President for the period January 1 to December 31, last year.

It said during the reporting period, there were two Ministers of State and 44 Senior Presidential Staffers at post.

The report covers three key areas, namely the number of Presidential Staff employed at the Office of the President during the period, the ranks and grades of the staff, and employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House said during the reporting period which was pursuant to section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), there were two (2) Ministers of State and forty-four (44) Senior Presidential Staffers at post.

Appointees

It explained that the other Political Appointees at the Office of the President were 315, bringing the number of political appointees to 361.

“It is important to note that out of the 361 persons who are political appointees at the Office of the President, only 163 work physically at the Jubilee House,” it added.

It said the others worked in the offices to which they had been assigned.

The statement also pointed out that in keeping with the established practice of previous governments of the fourth republic, the 315 other political appointees include Special Assistants, Executive Assistants, Personal Assistants to Ministers of State and Regional Ministers and employees in the Office of the Vice-President.

Others are Aides and Assistants assigned to the First Lady and the wife of the Vice-President, as well as employees assigned to the government agencies under the Office of the President, such as National Entrepreneurs Innovation Plan (NEIP), Free SHS Secretariat, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and Special Development Initiatives Secretariat.

The rest are Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, Zongo and Inner Cities Development Secretariat, among others, it said.

Moreover, in addition to the political appointees at the Office of the President, employees of Public Sector Organisations assigned to the Office were also included.

The statement said the categories of staff were from different classes, including administrative, executive/clerical, records, secretarial, budget, procurement and supply chain management, Presidential household, and staff from the Department of Parks and Gardens, Ghana Health Service, Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Ghana

Audit Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Public Works Department (Prestige), and Ghana Postal Company.

It explained that the total number of the categories of staff was 687, and that these categories of staff were appointed by their respective public institutions and the Civil Service, and had always been assigned to the Office of the President during previous governments.

“The submission of this report is a clear indication of the President's commitment to transparency and accountability.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the staffing position of the Office of the President, and it is expected to inform decision-making processes,” it added.