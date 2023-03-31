Mahama takes campaign to C/R

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the country needs someone who is experienced, such as him, a former President, to rescue the it from the current economic doldrums it has fallen into to lessen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said his decision to seek the mandate of Ghanaians at this point in time was to put the nation on the path of progress and bring hope, especially to the youth of the country, among whom many did not see any future under the current administration.

Mr Mahama, who is seeking to lead the NDC into the 2024 general election, said this when he addressed the teeming supporters of the party including delegates from the Gomoa East Constituency in the Central Region at Gomoa Buduatta where he started his 3-day campaign tour of the Central Region.

The former President, who has gone through vetting and the balloting process of the NDC, is number one on the ballot paper for the party’s presidential primary slated for May 13.

Mr Mahama would be contesting the party’s flagbearership with a former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and a former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who occupy the second and third positions respectively on the ballot paper.

Economic mess

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at the Gomoa Buduatta Community Centre last Tuesday, Mr Mahama said the country was in such an economic and governance mess, which more than any other time, called for an experienced person to rescue the nation from economic depression.

He said time was gone when any other persons could be given the mandate to administer the affairs of the country, adding that the dire state of affairs, where the citizens were wailing daily and finding life so difficult, did not allow for any further experimentation.

He said it was unfortunate that the electorate were deceived by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with sweet slogans of ‘one district, one factory’, ‘one village, one dam’, ‘one constituency, one million dollars’ etc which had all turned out to be unfulfilled empty promises.

Come back

Former President Mahama said his intention to come back was to rescue the nation and, particularly, for the youth who saw no future under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, said the people of the region were anxiously waiting for the return of “His Excellency John Mahama to come and continue with his good works for the socio-economic development of the country.”

For his part, the Chairman of the JDM Campaign Team for the Gomoa East Constituency, Kweku Sersah-Johnson, expressed the appreciation of the people of the Constituency to the former President and his entourage for the visit and reiterated the assurance of the delegates to massively vote for Mahama on May 13.

Other members of the JDM campaign team in the constituency are Nana Solomom Nyarko, Mathais Ayegre, George Piesi Asante Addo, Maxwell Acquah, Hajia Aishetu, Saliki Awudu Isaaka, Kwame Abass and Sam Egyir-Aggrey.