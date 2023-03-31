Speaker reaffirms commitment to impartiality

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 31 - 2023 , 07:11

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reaffirmed his commitment to impartiality in the exercise of his duty as the head of the Legislature.

Mr Bagbin made the commitment when the chiefs and people of the Awudome Traditional Council in the Volta Region conferred on him a title as a chief of Awudome with the stool name, Togbe Nutefeworla I of Awudome.

The title is one of the highest honours of the area.

At a short ceremony held at the Speaker’s secretariat last Monday, the Paramount Chief of the Awudome Traditional Area, Togbega Addai Kwesi Djanie XIII, said the enstoolment of the Speaker was in recognition of his good leadership of the house and integrity and called on the house to accord the Speaker all courtesies deserving of a chief.

“Having followed the Speaker’s political career over time and having satisfied ourselves with the Speaker’s regard for integrity, the Awudome Traditional Council took a decision to build an everlasting relationship with his person, his character and his principles. This decision by the council congregated in installing him as a chief with the title Togbe Nutefeworla I, the council said.

Appreciation

In his appreciation, the Speaker stressed the importance of the honour done him and pledged his commitment to continue to be impartial in the exercise of his duty.

“I don’t take this title lightly at all. The recognition of me as a King of Integrity is a serious thing and I want to assure the good people of the Awudome traditional area that I will continue the same way of impartiality,” the Speaker said.

“I may even go beyond that to have a Minority government where the Majority Members of Parliament are in opposition but a sterling leader is elected to be President of Ghana” he said.

Mr Bagbin also expressed a desire for a minority government. According to him, such a phenomenon would help put failing governments on its toes.

The Speaker will formally be introduced to the general public in a special ceremony later.