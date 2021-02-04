Lions District 418 Ghana donates PPE to UGMC and Ga East Hospital

Lions Clubs International District 418, Ghana, has donated assorted personal protective equipment (PPE) to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and the Ga East Hospital at a joint ceremony at the UGMC as the organisation’s contribution towards the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The items included 200 overall gowns, 100 each of surgical gowns, safety goggles, surgical masks, face shields, and 14 infrared thermometer guns.
The rest are 30 refillable 700ml automatic dispensers, 15 units 25-litre alcohol sanitising gel, 84 powder-free gloves, 41 nitrile disposable gloves and 14 N95 nose masks.
Presenting the items, the District Governor for District 418 Ghana, Lion Helen Maku Obeng, said the presentation was in line with their humanitarian efforts.
She said the donation followed the situation we found ourselves in as a result of the COVID-19 and the need to put in place measures to manage it, hence the contribution.
Receiving the PPE on behalf of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Darius Osei, reminded all that there was currently a surge and noted that the items had come in at the right time.
The CEO of the UGMC noted that most of the items they used in managing the infectious disease were consumables and gave the assurance that the PPE would be used to serve the purpose for which they were donated.
Dr Osei thanked the Lions Clubs District 418 Ghana for the donation and said their contribution would go a long way in helping to ensure the necessary safety and the observation of the safety protocols at the centre.
The Medical Superintendent and Family Physician at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Dr Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, who received the PPE on behalf of the hospital said the number of young persons with COVID-19 had increased.
He said it was very important that the youth took all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected.
“In the past, we thought it was only older people who were dying of the disease, but now we see younger people also dying.
He thanked the Lions Club for the donation and said the items would be put to maximum use.
Present at the ceremony were the Past District Governor for District 418 Ghana, Lion Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, cabinet members of District 418 Ghana and the medical personnel of the UGMC.