King Salman Centre donates to Muslim families

Daily Graphic Mar - 24 - 2023 , 07:40

The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief services in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has taken its philanthropic gesture to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The organisation donated 150.5 tonnes of food items consisting of rice, processed maize, beans, cooking oil, among others, for distribution to about 2,000 needy Muslim families in the country to support them in their month-long Ramadan (fast).

The Food Basket Project is an initiative of the Government of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) Centre.

The KSRelief Centre was established in 2015.

The food items, which were handed over by a diplomat at the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Naif Al Otaibi, are being distributed in the country by a local charity organisation, ALEAWN Al-Yaqin Humanitarian Centre.

Event

The event was witnessed by the Deputy National Imam of Ahlus-Sunnah, Sheikh Kamil Mohammad; the Chief of Tafo, Ankobea Nana Agyei Frimpong, and the Vice-Chairman of the Coalition of Muslim NGOs, Sheikh Nuhu Sualah.

Others included a three-member delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre led by Abdul Aziz Razahi, representatives of ALEAWN YAQIN Centre led by the Chairman, Prof. Nail Muhammad Kamil, who is also the Head of Department of Human

Resource and Organisational Development at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

According to Al Otaibi, the donation formed part of the humanitarian gesture of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Kingdom, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to serve communities around the world.

Appreciation

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Prof. Kamil expressed appreciation to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support to the government and people of Ghana over the years.

He, however, appealed for more interventions, particularly in the area of educational infrastructure.