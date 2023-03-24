Suame, Krofrom residents receive free health screening

Emmanuel Baah Mar - 24 - 2023 , 07:34

Over 600 residents of Suame and Krofrom, both in the Kumasi metropolis, have benefited from a free health screening exercise with accompanying medication organised by the Asa Savings and Loans Limited, a micro finance company.

This formed part of a corporate social responsibility of the financial institution to give back to both their customers and residents in its areas of operation.

Held simultaneously, the beneficiaries were screened and given free medication, while those identified with complications were referred to appropriate health facility for further diagnoses and care.

The exercise was held in collaboration with the Christsoteria Anglican Mission Clinic in Kumasi.

The two events were supervised by Patrick K. Segbefia and Ismaila Ansah, Managers of the Krofrom and Suame branches respectively.

It was also attended by the Ashanti North Divisional Manager, Felix Ahiadorme; the Area Manager of Krofrom, Enoch D. Fiador; and the Area Manager of Suame, Mohammed Mumuni.

Assurance

Mr Ansah assured customers of Asa Savings and Loans’ commitment to provide cutting-edge innovations as far as their financial wellbeing was concerned.

A Health Director at the Christsoteria Anglican Mission Clinic, Dr Antwi Bosiako, said there was the need for people to go for regular medical check-ups in order to know their health status.

He said early detection had been proven to be the safest way to address complicated health issues, especially when most came with less or no symptoms at all.