Sustainable restaurants certification introduced in Ghana

GraphicOnline Mar - 24 - 2023 , 07:30

Friend of the Sea®, a project of the World Sustainability Organization (WSO) has introduced its Sustainable Restaurants Certification to Ghana’s hospitality sector, through its collaboration with Ghanaian business development firm, Fort Group.

According to Friend of the Sea criteria, the certification is obtainable to seafood and fish restaurants across the country which minimize their impact on the planet through sustainable food sourcing and preparation.

In recent years, the demand for ecologically sustainable restaurants has grown; the concept of sustainability is spreading into the hospitality industry. Sustainable fish and seafood restaurants are becoming increasingly popular, with consumers who wish to take a credible stand on sustainability issues and minimize their environmental footprint.

As a result, restaurant owners must now adopt responsible operational practices when sourcing fish and seafood from suppliers. In doing so, restaurants and other food outlets can ensure not only the traceability of the cuisines being served but also that the restaurant’s practices and operations are contributing to sustainable environmental impacts.

In Ghana, there is an increase in sustainability awareness in the hospitality and gastronomy sectors, placing a greater responsibility on restaurants to prioritize sustainability. Seafood tends to be a low-carbon food, so it reduces the strain on the environment, wild caught seafood has a significantly lower carbon footprint; helping to ensure healthy and resilient ocean ecosystems.

Founded by Paolo Bray and bringing over 30 years in the sustainability certification process, the WSO currently works with 1500 companies, 5000 products, and over 80 countries worldwide. The international certifications Friend of the Sea® and Friend of the Earth® can potentially certify sustainability for the whole food range (seafood and agro) and non-food products and services.

Friend of the Sea® Sustainable Restaurant certification provides a major boost to certified restaurants, by satisfying a genuine consumer need for sustainable restaurants, while rewarding those that operate sustainably. Seafood and fish restaurants in Ghana can now obtain the Friend of the Sea® Sustainable Restaurant Certification upon demonstrating the use of healthy fish stocks, fishing methods with low bycatch, protection of endangered species, respect for marine habitat, compliance with laws and regulations, waste management and social accountability.

By joining the Sustainable Restaurant Program, seafood and fish restaurants in Ghana will contribute to raising awareness of responsible consumption among clients, take a credible stand on sustainability issues, and benefit from the visibility provided by Friend of the Sea®.

Founder and Director of the World Sustainability Organization, Paolo Bray noted “Certification is an important tool to achieve tangible conservation and sustainability results, and the gastronomy sector is a key industry. Friend of the Sea® certification schemes are the only sustainable certification processes recognized and supervised globally by an independent accreditation body; this not only sets us apart but ensures quality assurance and value for our clients.”

The World Sustainability Organization is a global organization whose key objective is the conservation of ecosystems, aimed at protecting critical habitats and endangered species globally by means of the sustainability certifications – Friend of the Sea® and Friend of the Earth® and related conservation and awareness projects. It is headquartered in Italy.