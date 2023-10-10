Juabenhemaa passes away

Emmanuel Baah Oct - 10 - 2023 , 07:39

The queenmother of the Asante Juaben Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, has passed away at the age of 97.

She ruled for 28 years.

She died on Sunday, September 24, 2023, but as custom demands, the Council chose Monday October 9, 2023 to inform the Chief of Juaben, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, and officially announce her demise to the general public.

The Omanhene had been outside the country when the death occurred, as he had travelled as part of a delegation of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who, among others, visited Trinidad and Tobago for a week‘s official visit at the invitation of the Government of the Caribbean nation.

Announcement

As early as 10 am yesterday, leaders and members of the respective clans of the Juaben stool — Kronti & Akwamu, Adonten, Nifa, Oyoko, Manwere, Gyase, Akyempim, and Kyidom — clad in black cloths, had taken their seats at the forecourt of the Juabenhene’s Palace, awaiting the arrival of the chief.

Later Daasebre arrived at the forecourts, led by some horn blowers, and in a sober mood he went and sat on his throne to receive the sad news of his mother’s demise.

Also present was the Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III.

In a short remark, the Juabenmanhene said he had seen her before he travelled on Otumfuo’s delegation.

“I was with her on the said date.

The same day I travelled with the Asantehene to the Caribbean,” he said, indicating that he got the information shortly after his arrival.

He said he would confer with his elders in private sitting and later an announcement would be made on processes which would lead to the burial and funeral rites of their queenmother.

As a staunch Methodist, Nana Akyamaa provided support and was very instrumental in the Girls Brigade, Christ Little Band and Women’s Fellowship.

In appreciation of her generous contributions, time and resources to the church, the clergy at the Wesley Cathedral at Adum in Kumasi demonstrated their reverence by reserving a front row seat for the late queen mother.

Nana Akyamaa worked assiduously throughout her reign to help reduce teenage pregnancy in the Juaben Traditional Area.

She reintroduced the time-honoured Akan traditional ‘Bragoro’( female puberty rites), and regularly brought together health experts to educate teenagers on personal hygiene and reproductive health.

She played her traditional role as Councillor to the Omanhene and his elders.

Recognition

Her diplomatic skills were tested four years into her reign in 1999 when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, died and a new king was to be enthroned.

The late queenmother’s dedicated service earned a recognition from the Asantehene, during his enthronement.

A citation presented to her by the Asantehene reads: “ You have dedicated almost your entire time and effort in helping to support Nana Hemaa (late Asantehemaa)” “I cannot thank you with words.

You have virtually been part of me and my reign because you were by my mother’s side when she had to take the difficult decision of choosing a candidate to be Asantehene” it said.