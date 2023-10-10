Police investigate death of Kikibees restaurant owner - Girlfriend arrested

Emelia Ennin Abbey Oct - 10 - 2023 , 07:51

A homicide investigation is underway to uncover circumstances surrounding the death of the owner of Kikibees, a popular restaurant at East Legon, in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, identified as Bennet Adomah Agyekum, was found lying in a pool of blood in a house at Madina-Ogbojo last Sunday.

It is suspected the death occurred shortly after Agyekum left his restaurant earlier last Sunday.

The deceased, affectionately known as ‘Ben’, was said to have arrived from Amsterdam and had spent some time with his friends at his lounge into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Police arrest girlfriend

The Accra Regional Police Command, after confirming the death, indicated that a woman believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased had been arrested.

The woman, identified as Yandeh Joof, is said to be assisting the police with investigation into the issue.

Yandeh Joof, arrested in connection with death of Kikibees owner

The police said they established in their preliminary investigations that Agyekum was, last Sunday, found lying in a pool of blood at a house at Madina and was taken to a hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Crime scene

The scene has since been cordoned off to preserve it for a forensic and technical examination by the crime scene and homicide teams from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue where postmortem examination will be conducted and it is expected the outcome of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The arrest of Yandeh indicates that the police have not ruled out foul play in the death of Agyekum.

“The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death” the police said and indicated that investigation was ongoing.

Kikibees, also known as Noire Lounge, is a restaurant that is famous for its Italian authentic cuisine.