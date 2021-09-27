Josephine pleads not guilty to faking pregnancy and kidnap – gets GH¢50,000 bail

The 28-year-old woman who was exposed by a series of medical examinations for faking pregnancy and her kidnapping has pleaded not guilty after she was arraigned before a Takoradi Circuit Court Monday.
Josephine Panyin Mensah was charged with deceit of a public officer and publication of false news to put fear in the public.
The Takoradi Circuit Court A, presided over by his Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu has granted bail to Josephine in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified. She is to reappear on October 14, 2021.
The suspect who was sent to the court early this morning, wore a long lemon green dress with a headscarf and facemask concealing her face, and she sat quietly, her head lowered as she cast infrequent stares at court officials.
The news of her appearance in court drew many members of the general public to the court premises, with many of them busily taking pictures of her amidst the heavy police protection.
Josephine left her Takoradi home early morning of Thursday, September 16, on the pretext of undergoing a regular jogging exercise but was later reported missing. Someone is alleged to have called the family to demand a ransom before her release.
The husband reported the matter to the police, which began a search for the woman who was said to be nine months pregnant.
After five days (Tuesday September 21, 2021), Josephine resurfaced with what appeared to be blood smeared on her. She reported told family members that her captors took her baby away upon delivery.
After a series of tests and questioning, authorities, including the police, concluded she was not pregnant in the first place while her so-called kidnapping was also reported to be fake, a position the police on Friday said she confessed to.