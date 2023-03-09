International Women’s Day - President salutes women

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Mar - 09 - 2023 , 08:38

THE President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has acknowledged the contributions of women to the general well-being of the country and the world at large.

According to him, “the presence of women leaders, at both the local and national fronts, have advanced rights, enhanced equality, and, in general, improved the living standards and quality of lives of all concerned, including that of men”.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this when he gave the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) in parliament yesterday.

He used the opening statement of his address to acknowledge women in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD).

The United Nation’s (UN) observance of IWD recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

Celebrated on March 8 every year, IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

This year’s theme is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

The day was used to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and spotlighted the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

In the president’s address, he congratulated women all over the world, and especially women in Ghana, on the role they played in realising the dreams, cares and aspirations of humankind and of this great nation.