How Suncity at Amamorley residents enjoyed Christmas eve with a street party [VIDEO]

Samuel S. Bio Dec - 25 - 2023 , 09:27

The Residents and Landlords Association of Amamorley in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region ushered in the Christmas in style with a street party and live band December 24th at Suncity in the municipality.

The programme, which began around 1pm, started with Children's Corner where children in the area were treated to bouncy castles, face painting, eating and drinking.

The street party was sponsored by landlords and residents with individuals sponsoring the live band, bouncy castles, food, drinks and other activities.

The Vice Chairman of the association, Benjamin Amstrong, said the street party, which is in its second year, was instituted as a conscious effort to bring residents together.

"It was part of a strategy to hold a neighbourhood party to bring residents together," he said.

He said through that, more members had been registered and many projects had been executed including laying the main pipeline in the community.

He commended residents for funding the rehabilitation of the roads in the area and urged them to continue with their self-help spirit.

He said the next phase of of projects was to extend pipe-borne water to individual houses and assured residents that all efforts were being made to bring it into fruition.

He singled out the Member of Parliament (MP) for the the area, Moses Anim, and the MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangonbu Chiragea, who is a resident of the community and member of the association, for providing streetlights for the community.

He said the association was planning to institute an award scheme for children in the community who would excel in their Basic Education Certificate Examination to encourage children to learn hard while helping to build the human resource capacity of the area.

The Assembly Member for the area, Raymond Tetreh, who has just been re-elected, also touched on the water situation in the area and said his priority was to ensure that pipe-borne water was extended to houses now that the main pipeline had been laid.

He said another project was to ensure the establishment of a police station, now that a fire station had been built and functioning, to enhance security in the community. He mentioned the Amamorley-Asofan road, which is in a very deplorable state, and appealed to the Assembly and the government to rehabilitate the road to enhance easy movement of goods, people and services.

"I wish every resident a merry Christmas and entreat them to be law-abiding especially as the country approached the 2024 general election next year," he concluded.

The MP for Navoringo Central, Sampson Tongnnbu Chiragea, asked for peaceful coexistence among residents and appealed to them to get involved in the development activities of the area.