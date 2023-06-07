Health personnel advised to pay attention to patients’ mental condition

Delali Sika Jun - 07 - 2023 , 09:28

Health personnel have been urged to check the mental health condition of patients who visit their facilities.

According to the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh “often times the mental health needs of patients are not addressed, meanwhile we know that sometimes the reason for a patient coming to the hospital is not because of any physical illness but because he or she has an underlying mental issue which is presenting itself as a physical illness”.

He was speaking at the launch of the third edition of Mental Wellness Week organised by a Clinical Psychology Center in partnership with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital last Monday.

Dr Srofenyoh described the day as significant, saying “I am happy that days like these have been set aside to educate ourselves on the need to take our mental health seriously”.

“I also entreat the Ghana Health Service, hospitals and other health facilities to ensure the right systems are put in place to deal with the issue,” he added.

Activities

Activities earmarked for the celebration of the week which ends on Friday include a screening exercise and counselling sessions for the public, schools and some selected companies.

There will also be donations and live Instagram sessions on social media where resource persons will educate the public on the theme: “Money and mental health”.

Advice

Dr Srofenyoh also advised people to consider checking their mental health status on a regular basis just as they did with other illnesses.

“Mental wellness is not a destination but an ongoing journey that requires self-care.

Acknowledge that you are important, taking care of your mental health is not selfish but essential.

Encourage conversations around mental health and remove the stigma associated with it,” he added.



Stigma

The Chief Clinical Pshycologist of the Ghana Health Service, Charlotte Esi Myers, also said that there was no shame in undergoing counselling for a sound mind.

“Going for screening or counselling because you prioritise your mental health does not mean you are mad.

When you are disturbed, when you don’t have money, when your child is not well, it is a concern and it should not be taken for granted,” she said.

Ms Myers, therefore, encouraged everyone to cultivate the habit of asking for such services at health facilities.

“So you can walk in and ask for it, everyone needs a mental health practitioner because we are bombarded with a lot of things in our environment such as accommodation and marital issues which pose a threat to our mental health.

You need someone to help you help yourselves,” she added.