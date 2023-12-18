Headteachers interdicted for charging unapproved fees not reinstated - GES

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 18 - 2023 , 08:45

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has refuted claims that the eleven headteachers interdicted for charging unapproved fees from first year senior high school students have been reinstated.

The 11 headteachers were interdicted by the GES last week.

Over the weekend, there were some reports suggesting that they have all been reinstated by the GES.

But the GES in a Facebook post clarified they are still under interdiction and have not been reinstated.

It was the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua, who was first interdicted on December 7, 2023 for charging unauthorised fees from first year students.

The other headteachers were also subsequently interdicted for the same offence.

They are supposed to appear before a committee investigating the case.

However, at the weekend, some publications suggested that they have been reinstated.

The GES in the Facebook post on Sunday, December 17, 2023 emphasised that the disciplinary measures taken against them are still in effect.

It said the outcome of the investigations will be made known to all when completed.

Attached below is the GES Facebook post