A Nissan SUV was on Monday morning involved in an accident at Sowutuom last stop.
A Nissan SUV was on Monday morning involved in an accident at Sowutuom last stop.

Accra: Monday morning accident at Sowutuom last stop, 3 injured

Story and Video by Bernard Okyere-Darko

A Nissan SUV was on Monday morning involved in an accident at Sowutuom last stop.

The accident happened in between the Star Oil and Agbeve Herbal Hospital at Sowutuom.

It occurred at about 8am.

At least three people sustained minor injuries including a woman who was frying buff loafs by the road side, a school child who was walking to school and and the driver.

The school child sustained an injury to the head.

The police responded to the accident and towed the vehicle to the Sowutuom police station for further investigation.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |