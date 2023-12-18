Accra: Monday morning accident at Sowutuom last stop, 3 injured

Story and Video by Bernard Okyere-Darko Dec - 18 - 2023 , 08:47

A Nissan SUV was on Monday morning involved in an accident at Sowutuom last stop.

The accident happened in between the Star Oil and Agbeve Herbal Hospital at Sowutuom.

It occurred at about 8am.

At least three people sustained minor injuries including a woman who was frying buff loafs by the road side, a school child who was walking to school and and the driver.

The school child sustained an injury to the head.

The police responded to the accident and towed the vehicle to the Sowutuom police station for further investigation.